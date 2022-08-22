HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man was sentenced to 19 years in prison after a string of armed robberies in November 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

According to the Office of U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona, 28-year-old Christopher Maxwell Jacobie Owens of Huntsville was sentenced to 228 months for “Hobbs Act Robbery and brandishing a firearm.”

Officials say Owens pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

According to his plea agreement, Owens committed six armed robberies in six days in November 2020 at businesses across Huntsville. Those businesses included two Family Dollar locations, a Dollar General, two MetroPCS locations, and Walgreens.

As previously reported, Owens faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.