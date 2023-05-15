HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Court records show a Huntsville man pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fatal shooting in January 2021.

Sorrel Desain Gill, 22, and Terrell Deshawn Otey were both originally charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting that happened Jan. 9, 2021, on Sparkman Drive near Mountain Park Circle.

Gill and Otey are both accused of shooting Mekhi Douglas, 21, after what authorities said was a drug deal. Officers reportedly found Douglas lying in the road when they arrived, and HEMSI told News 19 a the time that he died at the scene.

Otey was arrested on January 27, 2021, and Gill was arrested the following day.

Gill was indicted for capital murder by a grand jury in July 2022, but pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday. He also was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Otey was also indicted for capital murder by a grand jury in July 2022. At the time this article was written, Otey did not have any court dates set, according to online court records.