HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Online court records show a Huntsville man pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the shooting death of his brother and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

35-year-old Terryous Pierre Crutcher was charged with murder in November of 2019 when his brother, 20-year-old Tevareous Crutcher, was shot and killed at a home on Williamsburg Drive, according to police.

Authorities at the time said the shooting happened during an argument.

In a May 2021 preliminary hearing, the case was bound over to a grand jury and on March 11, 2022, a Madison County Grand Jury indicted Terryous.

Terryous Pierre Crutcher (Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections)

Court records show that Terryous Crutcher entered a guilty plea for the lesser charge, manslaughter, on March 27 and was sentenced to 15 years in Elmore Correctional Facility.

The 15 year sentence will run concurrently with a 17 year-sentence Terryous was already serving for a drug trafficking charge, meaning his total term served will be 17 years.