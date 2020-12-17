Huntsville man previously convicted in ‘Cell Phone Murders’ pleads guilty to girlfriend’s 2016 murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2016 pleaded guilty on Thursday, receiving a sentence of life in prison.

Corey Johnson admitted to stabbing his girlfriend, Candice Wilson, to death in 2016 at the Huntsville home where they lived together.

He was previously convicted in connection to a notorious past murder case.

Johnson was one of three men convicted in Huntsville’s ‘Cell Phone Murders’ in 1996. Four people were killed and two were hurt in that case. Johnson, who did not fire any shots, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for that crime.

He was released from prison in 2011.

Johnson was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

The court ordered that Johnson be restricted from contact from Joey Wilson and Nick Acklin, who were both convicted of capital murder in the ‘Cell Phone Murders.’