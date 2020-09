RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – A Huntsville man died in a Tennessee wreck early Sunday morning.

According to our sister station WKRN, Keante Clemons, 20, was killed when a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driving the wrong way on I-840 hit the 2009 Toyota Camry he was driving.

Both Clemons and Kathleen Woodie, 27, who was driving the Jetta, were pronounced dead at the scene.