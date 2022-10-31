MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One of three men charged in an alleged “murder plot” will soon have a chance to see an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles (ABPP).

Darrion Javaun Lauderdale, who was only 18 at the time of the investigation, was one of three men charged with plotting to kill someone.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said the Madison-Morgan HIDTA Drug Task Force at the time found out about the plan and through an investigation developed enough information to get arrest warrants on three men.

Their suspects included 18-year-old Lauderdale, 30-year-old Brandon O’Brien Kennedy and 21-year-old Christopher Paul Thomas. All three were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder by agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

In a statement following the arrests, HPD said they believed that a “major crime was averted.”

Each man was held on a bond of $200,000.

Darrion Lauderdale (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

Lauderdale pleaded guilty on June 9, 2016. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and has served a little over four years of that sentence, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections website.

The now-25-year-old is serving time in the Bullock Correctional Facility.

Brandon Kennedy (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Brandon Kennedy pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with five years of probation.

Christopher Thomas (Alabama Dept. of Corrections)

Christopher Paul Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison and is serving time at the North Alabama Community Work Center. His next parole hearing is set for October 1, 2027.