HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 23-year-old Huntsville man is facing several charges following a grand jury indictment on sexual abuse charges stemming from 2020, according to online records.

Jertevian McReynolds (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jertevian Travontae McReynolds was arrested on January 24, 2020 and was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, enticing a child for sexual purposes and for possession of marijuana.

McReynolds was released on bond on February 13, 2020.

According to recent arrest records, McReynolds was arrested on Sunday, October 16 in Huntsville.

He was charged with obstruction of justice (using a false identity), driving a vehicle without insurance, registration or driver’s license and five felony warrants.

A jury trial is scheduled for January 9, 2023. An arraignment is set for November 9, 2022, according to online court documents.

McReynolds remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail on a $140,000 bond.