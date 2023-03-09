Huntsville man indicted for felony sex-related charges involving minor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man has been indicted for several felony sex-related charges involving a teen, according to court records.

24-year-old Daniel Hyon Sharp was arrested in April 2021, following an investigation by the Huntsville Police Department.

Sharp allegedly met a 13-year-old girl on a dating app and used social media to engage in sexual activity. Police said he went to Morgan County and brought the girl back to his Huntsville apartment where he had sexual contact and intercourse with the minor.

Authorities found Sharp at his apartment and arrested him. He was booked into the Madison County Jail and later released on bond.

Sharp (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sharp was indicted on March 3, 2023, for second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, transmitting obscene material to a child, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, and electronic solicitation of a child.

His bond was set at $130,000.

At the time this article was published, no court dates had been scheduled.