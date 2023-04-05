HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County grand jury has indicted a Huntsville man for the stabbing death of another man in 2021.

52-year-old James Charles Williams turned himself in June 2021. According to court documents, he was charged with murder for the death of 38-year-old Joe Harris at a Budgetel Inn.

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department said officers were called to the motel at 2201 Memorial Pkwy. Northwest around 5:30 a.m. on June 15, 2021.

There, they found Harris in one of the motel rooms, in critical condition with multiple stab wounds.

Despite being transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, police said he later died from those injuries.

Investigators said the two men knew each other, saying the fatal incident stemmed from an argument between them.

Williams was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

A pretrial docket hearing has been set for April 28, with a jury trial scheduled for May 1 at the Madison County Courthouse under Judge James Smith.