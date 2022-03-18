HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A grand jury has indicted a man that is charged with killing his brother in 2019, online court records show.

Terryous Pierre Crutcher was charged with murder in November of 2019 when his brother was shot and killed during an argument, according to police.

At a preliminary hearing in May 2021, the case was bound over to a grand jury. On Friday, March 11, a grand jury indicted Terryous.

Huntsville Police at the time said Tevareous Crutcher, who was 20 years old, was shot around 10:30 on a Saturday night on Williamsburg Drive.

Terryous was booked into the Madison County Jail. Initially, no bond was set. According to online court records, his bond now sits at $75,000.