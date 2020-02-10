Huntsville man gets life sentence for deadly 2018 police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man received a life sentence Monday for the murder of a man hit and killed during a police chase in 2018, court records show.

Antonio Fearn Jr., 32, pleaded guilty Friday to the murder of Michael Redding, who was riding a motorcycle when Fearn crashed into him while being chased by UAH police. His trial had been scheduled to begin Monday.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge James P. Smith sentenced Fearn to life in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, other charges against Fearn were dropped.

He was initially facing additional charges of leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude police and driving under the influence for the August 2018 incident. Authorities said UAH police tried to stop Fearn, who was in a vehicle that was similar to one possibly involved in breaking and entering crimes on campus.

During the ensuing pursuit, police said Fearn cross the median at Holmes Avenue and Ben Graves Drive, lost control of his vehicle and hit Redding, who was stopped at the intersection of Holmes and Sparkman. Redding was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Fearn was initially charged with manslaughter, but a grand jury indicted him later for murder.