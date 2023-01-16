HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 murder at the Westlake Apartment Complex.

Demetrius Deshawn Childs pleaded guilty to murder Friday to the 2018 shooting of Devonte Leshun Bone.

Childs was sentenced to 20 years in prison but that sentence was split to five years with five years suspended sentence and probation. This means that Childs will spend five years in the Alabama Department of Corrections and with five years of probation if he violates any part of this probation he can be made to serve the rest of his original sentence.

Childs was originally arrested in March 2018 and charged with capital murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault. The capital murder charge was reduced to murder as a part of his plea, records show.

Investigators said at the time of Child’s arrest that the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between Childs and Bone for several weeks.

In 2020, Childs appeared in court for a stand-your-ground hearing to argue that he acted in self-defense. He testified that he and Bone had a history of disputes going back several years, saying Bone once shot him and robbed his home.

Another defense witness testified that on the night of the shooting Bone made a Facebook Live threatening Childs, his former girlfriend and their children. The witness said that Bone waved a gun around in the video as well.

Bone’s girlfriend Carla Horton, who was pregnant at the time of the shooting, and his roommate, Malik Haynes, both testified that they never saw Bone with a gun that night. They also testified that Bone got a call to come to Westlake that night and he told the caller that he would. They testified that once they pulled into the parking lot someone started shooting.

Childs testified that he had been walking outside the complex when Bone drove up and threatened him. He said he was terrified and then began shooting.

Police said that they did not find a gun on Bone’s person or in his car on the night of the shooting.