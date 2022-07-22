MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is behind bars and facing multiple counts of child abuse and first-degree rape of a child under the age of 12.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Mario Ruiz-Martinez was arrested around 5:18 on Thursday night.

Mario Ruiz-Martinez

(Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Ruiz-Martinez was charged with five counts of torture/willful abuse of a child and one count of first-degree rape of a child younger than 12.

As of Friday morning, Ruiz-Martinez was still in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

His bond was set at $95,000.