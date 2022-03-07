HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A federal judge sentenced a Huntsville man on carjacking charges on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. made the announcement Monday morning.

22-year-old Deondre Cleveland Day was sentenced to 120 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon. Federal court records show Day pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of carjacking, and one count of conspiracy to discharge a firearm during a violent crime.

In a plea agreement from September 2019, records say Day and a juvenile co-defendant robbed the victim, stealing his car keys, guns, and cell phone. The victim was also struck in the head with a handgun. Day and the juvenile then fled in the victim’s car. Later, when Huntsville Police spotted the car, Day led officers on a high-speed chase and shots were fired from the vehicle, striking the windshield of a Huntsville Police vehicle several times. Day and the juvenile then fled on foot.

According to court records, Day had faced an attempted murder charge for shooting at the officer. He also led Decatur Police on a chase early in 2019.

“I want to thank the members of the North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force, and particularly our partners with the Huntsville Police Department, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their work in bringing Day to justice,” SAC Sharp said. “The FBI will continue to work closely with our partners to address violent crime in north Alabama.”

FBI investigated the case along with the Huntsville Police Department, North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Russell Penfield prosecuted the case.