Huntsville man dies after crashing into embankment

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Huntsville man has died after he was injured in a single-car crash in Madison County Wednesday afternoon.

James Walker Cason, 66, was injured when the 1988 Chevy Astro Van he was driving left the roadway, struck a mailbox, overturned in an embankment and submerged in water.

Cason was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where he later died on Friday.

The crash occurred on Little Lones Road near Moores Mill Road, approximately three miles north of Huntsville.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.