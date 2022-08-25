HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Long gone are the days of nationwide Blockbuster stores, but one Huntsville man is taking his love of cinema and paying homage to the idea of borrowing movies.

Riley Troup saw a Facebook post one day that inspired him to create the Little Free Blockbuster outside of his grandmother’s house on Giles Drive.

He built it using an old newspaper stand, with some blue and yellow paint. It’s decorated with stickers and inside, dozens of movies from all categories. He has space for free popcorn for borrowers to grab too.

“The little libraries are so popular in our neighborhood, so I thought, why not a little free movie box?” he said.

Troup loves movies, and he gets that passion from his grandmother, Martha Williams-Durham.

“You like Marlon Brando right?” he asked her as they picked out a film.

“Oh yes! I’m an old woman but I love it!” she said.

Williams-Durham doesn’t drive anymore, because she suffers from Alzheimer’s. She spends a lot of her time at home with Riley, watching movies.

He said the Little Free Blockbuster now gives both of them the chance to have new experiences daily.

“She helped me paint it. She put stickers on it. It’s kind of become our thing. She likes to come out here and talk to people and see if somebody’s left her a new movie or two,” he said.

Troup hopes his movie box can give others in the neighborhood, some new experiences too.

“There are so many movies that aren’t on Netflix, that aren’t on Hulu or anything like that. There are so many movies that are hard to find and usually there on DVD or VHS,” he said. “I think it’s a good way to get outside, it’s a good way to spend time with your family, spend time with each other.”