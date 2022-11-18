SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found “unresponsive” in his cell earlier this week.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says 44-year-old Kishon Green was pronounced dead on November 14, despite life-saving efforts performed by prison staff.

Green was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2012 after he pleaded guilty to capital murder charges. Following his plea, a Madison County jury returned their guilty verdict after only 30 minutes of deliberation.

The trial was a formality due to Alabama law.

Kishon Green (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Green pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. He was accused of stabbing his 10-year-old son, Antwan and stepson, 13-year-old Frederick Thomas on February 6, 2008. Both boys died. He was also accused of stabbing and beating the boys’ mother, Tiffany Burrell.

Our news partners at AL.com reported on the full gruesome details of the case disclosed during the trial, including how many stab wounds both boys suffered.

Following the verdict, Green gave a statement before the court:

“Drugs impacted me. I am not a cold-blooded killer. I ask God and everybody for forgiveness,” said Green. “I have changed my life around. I know one day I will see my boys again.”

ADOC officials say their Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating Green’s death.