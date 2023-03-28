MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County grand jury convicted a Huntsville man of capital murder on February 14, according to court documents.

35-year-old Keon Ronnell Jackson was also convicted of second-degree arson that day, while the first-degree robbery charge against him was dismissed.

Jackson was accused of shooting and killing his brother-in-law, Casey Moore, at a home on East Tucker Drive in the early morning hours of March 8, 2017.

The Huntsville Police Department said after shooting Moore, Jackson stole his keys, phone and wallet before setting the house on fire. Authorities said he then stole Moore’s vehicle.

Jackson called 911 and told them he had just shot someone, police said. Officers caught up with him in a parking lot near Blue Spring Road and Mastin Lake Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.

According to authorities, Jackson told them where the shooting happened. When police went to the home on East Tucker Drive, they found smoke coming out and Moore dead inside.

Jackson was booked into the Madison County Jail with bail set at $160,000.

In January, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News 19 that Jackson was behind the assault of a Corrections Officer.

Keon Jackson was sentenced the day after his conviction to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Court records show he has already filed an appeal.