HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) -A man has been arrested for sex abuse of a minor on Monday.

Authorities say that David Andrew Brown, 65, of Huntsville, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Brown has been the human resources director at Crestwood since 2019. According to the church’s website, he is also a pastor at New Life Worship Center in Limestone County.

He is currently being held at Madison County Jail with a bond of $5,000.