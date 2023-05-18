HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man has been arrested for allegedly setting an apartment building on fire and displacing four families on May 13.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to 4107 Newson Road on May 13, where Huntsville Fire & Rescue(HFR) was already working an apartment fire.

Upon investigation, HPD says it discovered the fire was an arson and arrested Rudolph Stone was booked into the Madison County Jail that afternoon. He is charged with four counts of arson.

HFR said four trucks responded to the scene of the apartment fire on Newson Road the morning of May 13. The department said they were not aware of anyone being injured during the fire.

HPD said four families were displaced as a result of the fire.