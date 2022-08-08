HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Huntsville over the weekend.

Huntsville Police responded to the 1900-block of Magnum Drive late Friday night, August 5. HPD said the shooting happened just before midnight.

Officers on scene found Michael Williams, 32, had life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Paul Rambert, 32, was charged with murder. He was booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday morning and is being held on a $60,000 bond. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between Rambert and Williams.