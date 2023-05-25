MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man is facing multiple charges of child pornography possession after authorities say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said 24-year-old Mark John Robert White was arrested on Wednesday, May 24. He was charged with 10 counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography.

A cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) was sent to the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division, saying White “had been sending and receiving images that possibly contained child pornography images.”

Multiple search warrants were carried out in Madison and Limestone Counties by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation, the Huntsville Police Department, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department.

Various images of child pornography were found and numerous electronic devices were seized during those searches, authorities said.

White was booked into the Madison County Jail, where his bond was set at $100,000. The MCSO said detectives are still investigating cases, and additional arrests are expected.