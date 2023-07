HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville man was charged with murder after police say he stabbed his wife.

Huntsville Police (HPD) were called to a home on Boxwood Court around 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 9, to check on an unresponsive person.

Officers found 22-year-old Keyonna Worley dead at the home. HPD charged Michel Gedeon, 26, the victim’s husband, with murder.

Gedeon is being held at the Madison County Jail without bond.