MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man was arrested on Friday, August 5 after authorities say he was caught trafficking a large amount of drugs into Madison County.

41-year-old Jason Phillip Bost was arrested last week as part of an investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Street Crimes Unit.

Authorities say the arrest came during a covert investigation into a “major drug trafficking organization” that had been operating from the Atlanta area into Madison County.

Jason Bost

(Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says that narcotics agents pulled a vehicle over that Friday. That vehicle was being driven by Bost, authorities say.

A probable cause search was conducted with the assistance of K9 Maverick.

It was during that search that agents found over one pound of methamphetamine.

Bost was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $150,500 bond.