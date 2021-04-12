Huntsville man builds, donates giant Nintendo Switch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Local YouTube creator Michael Pick likes to make his creative dreams come true in his spare time, and is making waves on the internet with one of his latest videos.

The software engineer calls Huntsville home, and aside from his day job at Lockheed Martin, he sets out to make both tiny and giant versions of popular tech items.

Usually a little bigger than a smartphone, Pick decided to build a Nintendo Switch that measures 30 inches tall and 70 inches wide for his latest project.

“I just look at it as a challenge to try to keep improving and building things,” Pick said.

The video has amassed more than 200,000 views in just nine days, and received recognition on prominent gaming discussion boards.

But with the giant Switch, he said, he wanted it eventually in the hands (or maybe on the wall) of many to enjoy, so he donated it to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville, which happily accepted the 4K-quality gift.

“It sounds strange, but I enjoy the creative process,” Pick said. “And if the end result is helping kids out, that seems like a win-win. They’re happy. Like, I got to do something that I thought was cool so it seems like there’s not really a loss there for these projects.”

If you’re worried about the difficulty of kids actually playing it, he does show in the video that players can connect wireless controllers to the system without problem.