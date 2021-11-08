Huntsville man arrested on child pornography charges

Huntsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jerry Eugene Sanders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man from Huntsville is out on bond after being arrested Friday on child pornography charges.

According to court records, 45-year-old Jerry Eugene Sanders is charged with possession of child pornography.

The records state that Sanders “did possess with intent to disseminate” pornographic material involving a 7-year-old girl.

Sanders has two prior arrests in Madison County for non-related charges.

Sanders was released from jail on November 6th after posting a $5,000 bail. He’s scheduled in court for a felon examination on December 1st.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News