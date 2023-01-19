JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man was arrested in Indiana after authorities said he was driving drunk, 109 mph, with a young child in the car on Wednesday.

The Indiana State Police said 36-year-old Anthony Andrew Reed’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was .24%, three times the legal limit in Indiana.

Reed (Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Indiana)

Reed had been pulled over by a trooper around 10 a.m. for driving “well over the posted 70 mph speed limit,” on Interstate 65 North in Jackson County.

He was taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Reed was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (prior conviction), operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a child passenger and operating a vehicle with a BAC of .15% or more.

An adult woman and the child were released from the scene, according to police.

Reed is being held without bond pending further investigation and more charges are possible.