MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 23-year-old Huntsville man was arrested in Birmingham in connection to a shooting that happened last month.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), Nicholas Allen Hill was stopped by the Birmingham Police Department and was detained for an active felony warrant out of Huntsville.

Hill was then transported to the Madison County Jail, where he was booked on the warrant.

HPD says Hill was charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened on October 23 at 3705 Drake Avenue.

Hill remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail on a $50,000 bond.