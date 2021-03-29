Huntsville man arrested for trafficking cocaine, marijuana

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force and ALEA Region F Drug Task Force arrested a Huntsville man after an investigation led to what Huntsville Police calls a “substansial seizure of drugs.”

During the investigation, agents recovered 704 grams of cocaine, more than five pounds of marijuana, some marijuana edibles, and more than $28,000 in cash.

Agents estimated the street value of the seized drugs to be $140,000.

Joshua Grant Smith Young, 30, was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail on March 18. He was charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking marijuana.

Jail records show he was released on a $400,000 bond on March 20.