MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department confirmed the arrest of one man on multiple sex-related charges.

HPD says 37-year-old Perry Antonio Duvall was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

His charges include the production of pornography with minors, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree voyeurism and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to HPD, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations has taken over the case.

Duvall remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail on a $210,000 bond.