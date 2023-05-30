HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man was arrested after three people were injured in a shooting incident on May 24, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

An HPD spokesperson said that officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of University Drive on Wednesday, May 24 around 11 p.m.

Authorities confirmed Brian Matthew Smith, 35, was arrested after HPD Violent Crimes Unit Investigators determined Smith was the aggressor in the incident.

Smith was charged with first-degree aggravated assault of a non-family member with a gun and booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

HPD said that Smith was one of the three people injured in the shooting, but investigators said they found Smith was shot by another individual in self-defense. The HPD spokesperson added that Smith and the two others who were injured all had non-life-threatening injuries.

No further charges are expected connected to this incident, and HPD said it believes this was an isolated incident.