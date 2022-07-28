HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville SWAT unit arrested a man on multiple drug charges in Huntsville on Thursday.

Authorities with Huntsville Police Department said that the SWAT unit arrived at the 100-block of Holly Oak Lane off of Moores Mill Road around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Lawrence O’Neal Beasley, 35, was arrested and taken into custody.

Beasley will be booked into Madison County Jail for trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, trafficking MDMA and first-degree possession of marijuana. Additional charges are expected.