HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A wanted Huntsville man was arrested by U.S. Marshals in California on charges of child abuse, according to online arrest records.

39-year-old Steven Paul Flanagan was arrested on October 6 in San Diego, California by Marshals.

Flanagan was wanted by the Huntsville Police Department for allegedly torturing and abusing a 5-week-old infant that was left in his care.

According to a report, the baby suffered skull and rib fractures and is now in critical condition.

Steven Flanagan (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Flanagan is currently being held in the San Diego County Jail without bond. Sgt. Rosalind White says HPD is working with the District Attorney’s office to get an extradition order for Flanagan.

According to online records, a hearing is scheduled for Flanagan in the Superior Court of California on November 9.