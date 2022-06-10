HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department says one man was arrested after they say he was accused by a store of shoplifting.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says 38-year-old Randy Wayne Chappell was arrested on Thursday night after the Walmart store he was in said their loss prevention team approached the man.

According to the store, Chappell had a gun underneath his clothing and threw down some items before leaving in a vehicle.

Randy Wayne Chappell (Huntsville Police Department)

Huntsville Officers were called to the scene and found the offender in the area. Chappell was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery of a business with a gun and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on a person/vehicle.

Bond was set at $30,300. He remains in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.