HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)- In a matter of days, Huntsville residents who use Orbit, the city’s transit system, will see some changes to the bus routes.

Three routes will see an immediate change and other changes will follow, city officials told News 19. All of the route modifications are scheduled to be done in 2024.

Starting in October, Routes 1 (Brahan Spring), 2 (Patton), and 4 (University Drive) will see changes.

On Route 4, the Walmart/University Drive bus stop will no longer go to the door, instead, it will be on the outside of the parking lot.

The bus stop at the Downtown Square, on Route 1, will be moved over one block to Clinton Avenue and the stop on Route 2 by Bob Wallace may be moved up a few yards.

Huntsville Transit carries around 2,600 people every day as a fixed-route bus service. They are operating 14 buses during its peak service. The changes to the bus routes will make sure that there are improvements in ‘on-time performance,’ according to city officials.

One Orbit rider said while they have a car, they take the bus as a safety measure instead of driving. “I’m retired now and I ain’t in that much of a hurry, and look how busy it is out here… It makes you kind of scared just to be out here being an older man like I am,” Cliff Bellamy told News 19.

It is a five-phase plan, with the first phase to be completed in April 2024. The city’s transit department says a lot of the changes may cause people to have to walk a little further to get to a bus stop, but it will improve efficiency, serve more people and even benefits those who don’t take the bus.

John Autry, City of Huntsville Transit Manager, explained those added benefits, “Taking the buses out from around the Downtown Square. We’re eliminating those turns. We’re eliminating lane changes and driving around delivery trucks… We’re moving bus stops out of the shopping center parking lot…”

For a look at the current Orbit bus routes, visit their website here.