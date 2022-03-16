HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Downtown Huntsville once had a thriving Black Business District, so the Huntsville Madison County Public Library is piecing that history together through photographs.

What started as a Black History Month project has continued as the library told News 19 there is still a lot to uncover.

The process involves overlaying a historic image on an image of the present building. The goal is to help close the knowledge gap about what Huntsville used to look like.

The manager of the library’s Special Collections told News 19 this is a new way to look into history.

“I think it’s nice to be able to look at photos and stroll down memory lane that way,” Adkins explained. “It’s one thing to walk down the street and see a historical marker for a historic black business and a completely other thing to hold up a photo and say oh that’s what this looked like and that is what is no longer here. It is a different way of piecing together history.”

You can see the photos they have already found here.