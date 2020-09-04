Huntsville-Madison County Visitor Center recognized with Travelers Choice Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re looking for places to visit without the hassle of straying too far from the Tennessee Valley, the Huntsville-Madison County Visitor Center has been recognized as one of the best points of interest for visitors in the region.

The Traveler’s Choice Award is given to the top 10 percent of establishments listed on Tripadvisor, based on a full year of reviews prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors and locals can stop by the center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., or on Sundays from 12-3 p.m.