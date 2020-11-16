Huntsville/Madison County visitor Center closes temporarily

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville/Madison County Visitor Center announced the closure of several location in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The closure impacts the visitor center located on Church Street, the administrative office and the kiosk at Huntsville International Airport. All three locations will be closed Monday, November 16, through Wednesday. The visitor center locations will resume regular operating hours on Thursday, November 19.

The visitor center encourages visitors to reference the COVID-19 travel resource page on huntsville.org for updates on attraction closures, event cancellations and delays, travel advisories, and more.

When the office does reopen, the visitor center offers the following safety features to help control the spread of coronavirus:

All Visitor Center staff will wear protective face masks, and per the statewide face mask mandate currently in effect , guests are required to wear one as well. Disposable masks are available to guests free of charge.

, guests are required to wear one as well. Disposable masks are available to guests free of charge. Curbside service – visitors may call the Visitor Center (256-551-2370) to request brochures be brought out to their vehicle.

– visitors may call the Visitor Center (256-551-2370) to request brochures be brought out to their vehicle. Entry/exit – guests will enter only through the front doors facing Church Street, and exit through the Cleveland Street side doors.

Hand sanitizer stations will be installed near entrances, elevators, bathrooms, and other areas throughout the facility.

Signs and floor markers will be located throughout the facility to mark social distancing of at least six feet.

Disinfecting wipes will be made available for visitors.

The #RocketCitySelfie station and digital guest sign-in kiosk will be removed until further notice.

The center on Church Street is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. The kiosk at Huntsville International Airport is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both Visitor Information Centers are closed on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.