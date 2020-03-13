Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire The Fruit Market is an area known for art galleries and music and performance venues and is an emerging digital hub which also forms part of the Old Town Conservation Area. Its northern perimeter fronts the A63 Castle Street, which links the Port of Hull in the east to the M62 corridor in the west.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center will be closing at noon Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, Executive Director Tom Glynn said, “The safety and protection of the populations we serve is our top priority.”

"We are taking concerns about the spread of COVID-19 seriously, following the news about it closely, and saying in contact with local planning and health professionals. Our nonprofit organization provies services to some of our community's most vulnerable citizens. The safety and protection of the populations we serve is our top priority." Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center Executive Director Tom Glynn

Except for Meals on Wheels and Adult Day Care, the center will be closed through at least Apr. 3.

The closings include Rock Steady Boxing and Parkinson’s Voice, senior centers in Gurley, Madison, New Hope, New Market, and New Sharon, along with outreach SAIL classes at Fern Bell Park Recreation Center.

The center will continue to provide services to seniors in need of support services, including meals, ahead of a potential Apr. 6 re-opening.

If you have an appointment with an AARP Tax Aide Volunteer, the center said those appointments will continue as well. The center said clients should come to the South Drake door and volunteers will let them in.