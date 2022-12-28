HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center will remain “closed until further notice” after water damage caused by this week’s winter weather shuttered the facility.

According to a statement from Cathie Mayne, the center’s marketing director, the county’s eight nutrition centers, adult day care center, and Meals on Wheels will remain open.

“Resources are being brought together to ensure that the senior center reopens as quickly as possible,” said Kathryn Kestner, the center’s associate director. “We are working to make certain that the facility will safely provide the many high quality services and learning opportunities expected by our members and the community.”

A social media post from the center also stated AARP’s tax aide staff would not be available to start packet handouts or appointments as a result of the closure. More details can be found here.

To receive updates from the senior center and its eventual reopening, visit seniorview.com or check their Facebook page here.