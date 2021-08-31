Huntsville-Madison County Public Library launches music streaming platform

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As part of Huntsville’s music initiative, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is partnering with local artists to showcase their talent. The library’s new music streaming platform, Blast, features over 40 musicians and groups from across the Tennessee Valley.

Blast is a free service people can access from all over the world. The platform highlights new artists each week to help them reach a bigger audience.

Library officials want to make Huntsville a music-designated city.

“Our goal is, to over time, build up a catalog of music and local artists from across North Alabama,” explained Annie Phillips, Digital Service Manager at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library.

Beginning in 2022, Blast will add 50 albums to the platform a year.

When artists submit their work, they will be compensated with an honorarium. Blast is also planning on collaborating with the Huntsville Amphitheater to showcase the artists live at the venue after it opens next year.

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is the 14th library system to offer this type of music streaming platform. Other cities that offer it include Nashville, Seattle, and Austin.

The library plans to accept submissions twice a year, with the next submissions opening in early 2022. For more information on Blast, including how to submit music, please visit their website: blast.hmcpl.org.