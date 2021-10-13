Huntsville-Madison County Public Library adds new digital service

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library has expanded its digital offerings.

The Library announced Wednesday that patrons can now access Kanopy with their library card, a video streaming platform with films documentaries, and TV series for all ages. In addition to access through a web browser, Kanopy has apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TVs and tablets, and Samsung smart TVs.

In the digital world, Kanopy joins e-Book services Overdrive and Freading, along with Blast (which spotlights local musicians across the Valley) and the general-purpose streaming service Hoopla.

Anyone who lives in Huntsville, Madison County, or the Limestone County portions of Huntsville and Madison City can get a library card at no charge. A list of branch locations across the county can be found on the HMCPL website.

For more information on the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s book and digital services, visit the HMCPL website.