Huntsville-Madison County Public Library adds new digital service

Huntsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library has expanded its digital offerings.

The Library announced Wednesday that patrons can now access Kanopy with their library card, a video streaming platform with films documentaries, and TV series for all ages. In addition to access through a web browser, Kanopy has apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TVs and tablets, and Samsung smart TVs.

In the digital world, Kanopy joins e-Book services Overdrive and Freading, along with Blast (which spotlights local musicians across the Valley) and the general-purpose streaming service Hoopla.

Anyone who lives in Huntsville, Madison County, or the Limestone County portions of Huntsville and Madison City can get a library card at no charge. A list of branch locations across the county can be found on the HMCPL website.

For more information on the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s book and digital services, visit the HMCPL website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News