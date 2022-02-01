HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you a local musician who wants to be streamed across the Tennessee Valley and beyond? Here’s an opportunity to make it happen, courtesy of the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library.

Tuesday, the library opened up the submission process for Blast, its music streaming platform full of local music from north Alabama’s evolving music scene.

Launched last fall with 40 musicians, library officials said Blast will accept new contributions twice a year. HMCPL became the 14th library system in the country to launch a local music streaming service, joining cities such as Austin, Texas; Nashville, and Seattle.

“We have seen a tremendous success from this platform and cannot wait to expand it even further through this round of submissions.” Digital Services Librarian Annie Phillips

Musicians from Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan Counties are welcome to submit music for consideration. Submissions will be accepted until March 4.

Once submitted, a group of curators, which includes local community members and library staff, will review the submissions. If selected, the library will contact musicians about next steps. Those selected will be compensated for their work.

For more details, to submit local work, and to give the local musicians a listen, visit the Blast website.