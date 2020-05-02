Huntsville Madison County Public Libraries to begin curbside service

The Huntsville Madison County Public Library system will begin curbside pick up service on Wednesday, May 6 at all locations except Cavalry and Showers Center.

The curbside service will operate Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

To use curbside, you just have to place a hold on the items you want and get a notification that they are ready for pick up at your selected location. To place a hold, visit the HMCPL catalog.

You may also order a “grab bag” of pre-selected titles here.

About HMCPL safety practices:

All employees will practice social distancing of 6 feet.

All employees will be equipped with PPE (personal protective equipment).

All employees will use hand sanitizers and practice frequent hand washing.

Daily temperature checks will be conducted before each work day.

About the safety of the materials:

Upon check-in, outer material covers and bindings will be sanitized.

Before materials are allowed to be checked out, they will be quarantined between users for 24 hours , which is the most recent recommended time frame given to us by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Because of this, wait times may be longer.

Curbside Pick Up Procedures:

After you receive notification that your hold is ready, please visit the branch you selected to pick up your items Monday-Friday, between 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Because of the automated book drop at the Madison Public Library, patrons picking up there will have to wait 24 hours after receiving their notification. Every other branch will send the notice after the 24-hour quarantine.

When you arrive, follow instructions to call the branch on the outdoor signage. A staff member will assist you.

Please do not come into the branch. Once your items have been brought out to an outside table, please wait until the staff member has left to retrieve your items.

You will need to get out of your car. They will not be delivering items to your car.