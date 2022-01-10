Huntsville-Madison County opens ‘state-of-the-art’ 911 center

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville and Madison County continue to grow and now a local agency has broadened its capacity to better serve with a new facility. Monday, Huntsville and Madison County officials celebrated the opening of a new 911 center.

The new 30,000 square-foot facility will house multiple public safety agencies alongside 911 call takers. The new facility also comes with the best technology available.

With a combined communications facility, officials say they will be able to respond more quickly to get people the help they need.

“It has improved our response time because of the advanced technology that we have in the building and the care that we are offering to our employees,” said Madison County Communications District Board Chairman Lee Gradford to News 19.

“With the growth here in Madison County, it’s giving us a lot more room to grow. Our call volume has definitely increased and with that call volume we need more 911 call-takers, which means we need more space,” explained employee Daniel Woodward.

The new facility also has several amenities for employees, including bunk rooms in case they have to stay at the center for long periods of time, like during severe weather