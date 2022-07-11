HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Calling all Potterheads! The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library will host a celebration recognizing the birthday of the fictional boy wizard Harry Potter this month.

According to a Facebook post, the library will host the celebration of all things “Harry Potter” on July 29, beginning at 1 p.m. in the Downtown Library Auditorium.

The event will include crafts, games, and snacks inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Harry Potter first came to prominence in 1997 in the J.K. Rowling novel, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Over the course of seven novel, Potter’s story explores his life in the wizarding world and his quest to defeat the dark lord Voldemort.

The character’s birthday in the series is July 31.

To learn more about the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s celebration, visit the Facebook event page here. Feel free to dress as your favorite character for even more fun!