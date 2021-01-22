Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau selling Huntsville-themed Valentine’s cards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Ever wanted to send something uniquely Huntsville to that special someone in your life?
The Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau might be able to help.
The CVB is bringing back limited-edition Valentine’s Day cards with designs of Rocket City landmarks created by local graphic artist Crisy Meschieri.
Landmarks include:
- Ditto Landing
- Big Spring Park
- Weeden House Musuem and Garden
- An illustration based off of Cosmic Christ (commonly known as Eggbeater Jesus) at First Baptist Church
- And – what else – a rocket
Individual cards ($2) and a set of all five designs ($8) are available for purchase at the Downtown Visitors Center, located at 500 Church Street NW.
The Visitors Center is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday from noon-3 p.m.
Sets of all five cards can also be purchased online.
The cards were last sold in-person only in 2019 and the CVB said the response from visitors and locals persuaded them to offer the cards again.