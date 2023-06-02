HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Less than a week after National Copper and Smelting revealed they would be closing, the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce announced they’ll be helping displaced workers.

In an email obtained by News 19, sent by a National Copper H.R. Manager, it was revealed the company’s parent companies Kothar Group and Cyprum Metals plan to close the National Copper Facilities in Huntsville and Ardmore.

That information had been sent and addressed to other staff members and some News 19 employees who were copied on the email after requesting information about the potential closure.

According to the H.R. manager, the final day of operation for the plants is scheduled for July 24.

The Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce works with businesses in its market, both new and existing companies.

“Sometimes, work with existing companies happens during times of growth, including support for expansion or recruiting. This can also include sharing news about job opportunities and hosting career fairs for people in the community or our high school and college graduates,” said Claire Aiello, the Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the Chamber.

Another function of the Chamber of Commerce is working with companies during phase-down, like the one that will happen for National Copper over the next several weeks.

Since National Copper announced its plan to close the Huntsville and Ardmore facilities, the Chamber said it has stepped in to help find new job opportunities for displaced workers.

The Chamber said that its understanding is that 115 workers will be displaced, and it is actively working with the company’s HR personnel to help team members find new employment.

“Many of our local companies, especially in the Chase Industrial Park, have openings for positions such as fabricators, shippers, machine operators, maintenance, inspection, and customer service, as well as HR and management. We are hopeful our conversations with local companies will result in new opportunities for these workers,” Aiello added.

National Copper began operation in 1916 in Cleveland, Ohio, but moved to the Rocket City in 1982. In 1985, a group of investors from Birmingham purchased the assets of the original Ohio corporation.

The company currently operates an over 90,000 square feet facility in Huntsville with various manufacturing capabilities.

It is unclear at this time what has caused the move to close the two facilities or how the closings will affect employees.