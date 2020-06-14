Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce launching video series showcasing all the Rocket City has to offer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As the City of Huntsville and the surrounding communities continue to reopen, the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce is doing something new to show people who aren’t from the area what this place is all about.

To do just that, they have launched a video series.

Every week they are going to showcase different parts of the Tennessee Valley to give people who aren’t from the area some insight into all we have to offer. They will share things like restaurants, things to do in the city, hiking spots, and more.

The first week’s video features Monte Sano State Park, the Von Braun Astronomical Society Planetarium, and Burritt on the Mountain.

The Chamber is encouraging everyone to share these with their employees so they can check out these local hot spots.

They will be sharing a new video every single week for the next eight weeks, and you can find all of them on the Chamber’s website.