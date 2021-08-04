Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosts Armed Forces Luncheon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A luncheon at the Von Braun Center served as the finale event for this year’s annual Armed Forces Celebration hosted by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s series of events was special, as it honored the 80th year of Redstone Arsenal’s service.

Both veterans and active service members joined leaders in the Huntsville-Madison County area for the celebration to hear from organizers and guest speakers reflect on the monumental impact the Arsenal has on this region.

For those who are part of the arsenal’s success, having recognition like this means the world:

“Events really solidify and help us be part of the community so that we can give back to the community. In my 29 years in the military, I’ve never seen anything like the community support we’ve seen in the Huntsville-Madison area. We just really appreciate events like this,” Redstone Arsenal Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor said.

In addition to enforcing mask-wearing to protect all in attendance, the chamber also had nurses from Huntsville Hospital working a pop-up vaccine clinic for those looking to get vaccinated against covid-19 who may not have been able to until today.